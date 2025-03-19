César E. Chávez March in San Antonio: Route, speakers, schedule and other things to know

The 29th annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice is planned for Saturday in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The 29th annual César E. Chávez March for Justice is planned for Saturday in downtown San Antonio.

Thousands of people are expected to participate in the annual march to honor the legacy of civil rights leader César Chávez.

Here’s what to know.

Schedule of events

Saturday’s events start at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Guadalupe and Brazos streets next to Guadalupe Theater, located at 1301 Guadalupe St.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Grand Marshal Teresa Delgado Chávez, granddaughter of César E. Chávez, are among those scheduled to speak.

Col. Gil Coronado, a West Side resident and Our Lady of the Lake University graduate, is the march’s grand marshal.

At 10 a.m., marchers will head east to Civic Park in Hemisfair.

Starting at 11:45 a.m. in Hemisfair, there will be a celebration with entertainment by Mariachi Las Campanas and DJ Joaquin Muerte, plus food trucks on site.

Guest speakers will include:

U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai

State Sen. José Menéndez, D-26

District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo

Route

The March for Justice is two miles long.

After stepping off at Guadalupe and South Brazos streets, marchers will head east on Guadalupe, walk under Interstate 35 and then head north on South Flores Street.

Marchers will then head east on César Chávez Boulevard until they reach Hemifair.

There will be a water station at the Flores and César Chávez intersection, in front of H-E-B.

Portable restrooms will be available at the start and end points. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothes.

The event is pet friendly.

VIA Park & Ride

VIA will provide free service to and from the march.

People can park at Our Lady of the Lake University and ride to the start of the march from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Return service will take place until 2:30 p.m. from East Market Street, adjacent to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool and use the Park & Ride service to reduce congestion.

