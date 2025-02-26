Skip to main content
Local News

Grand marshal for César E. Chávez March to be announced Wednesday

Annual march is scheduled for Saturday, March 22; press conference can be viewed below

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

25th annual Cesar Chavez March for Justice

SAN ANTONIO – The César E. Chávez Educational Foundation will announce the Grand Marshal for the annual march on Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday’s announcement at 10 a.m. can be watched in the video player above.

Thousands descend on San Antonio’s West Side every year to honor the legacy of civil rights leader César Chávez. The march is entering its 29th year.

The two-mile march will begin near the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

Organizers will meet on the front steps of Our Lady of the Lake University’s Sacred Heart Conventual Chapel.

Alongside the grand marshal, details for the march will be released.

