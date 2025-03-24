Northside ISD fourth-grader wins Texas Cavaliers art contest

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside Independent School District fourth-grader is this year’s Texas Cavaliers River Parade art contest winner.

Autumn Garcia attends Forester Elementary.

Garcia beat out ten other finalists from around the area and was announced this morning at an event outside the San Antonio Museum of Art.

There were more than 10,000 entries for this year’s art contest.

Garcia was surprised to hear her name called as the winner.

“I was shocked,” she said. “The ones right next to mine were pretty good too. My inspiration for this was my art teacher. He helped me with the different colors, the brightness of each and every one of them, each and every price of art.”

In addition to a cool prize package and some bragging rights, Garcia’s artwork will grace the side of a VIA Metropolitan Transit bus, and she will also take home Whataburger for a year.