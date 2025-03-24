Officers find incendiary devices at Austin Tesla dealership, police say

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

File - An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles across its model lineup to fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they use Autopilot. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AUSTIN – Officers with the Austin Police Department (APD) found suspicious devices at a Tesla dealership on Highway 183 in north Austin.

The APD Bomb Squad was called to investigate the devices just after 8 a.m. Monday and confirmed them to be incendiary.

The bomb squad was able to transfer the devices into police custody safely.

The incendiary devices were found after a recent pattern of violent activity at Telsa dealerships across the nation, reported by the AP.

Similar incidents have been reported in multiple states, including South Carolina, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, and Nevada, according to an AP article.

The Austin investigation is ongoing, and no further information is currently available, according to APD.