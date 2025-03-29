Skip to main content
Local News

Moped driver in critical condition after crash with 18-wheeler on East Side, SAPD says

The crash happened on Friday at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1346 and North Foster Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Authorities respond to a crash on S. Foster Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver of a moped is in critical condition after a crash with an 18-wheeler on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1346 and North Foster Road.

Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler was heading eastbound on East Houston Street and FM 1346 and was about to make a left turn to head to North Foster when they collided with the moped traveling westbound on FM 1346.

SAPD said the impact caused the driver of the moped to “spin out of control.”

The person was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said there is currently no criminal activity to the accident and appears to be a “bad major crash.”

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

