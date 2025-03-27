Skip to main content
George Gervin Academy says man killed in Northeast Side school bus crash worked at school

William Tutt, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – The man who died on Tuesday in a crash involving a school bus worked at a local charter school.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as William Tutt, 54.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Northeast Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel.

According to the George Gervin Academy, Tutt worked with the charter school.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of our colleague and dear friend, Mr. William Tutt,” George Gervin Academy Superintendent Nathan Hawkins wrote in a statement.

Authorities said Tutt was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We will all miss him more than words can express,” Hawkins continued in the statement. “He was not just our co-worker but our good friend as well.”

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

