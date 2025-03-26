Skip to main content
Man killed in crash with NEISD school bus identified, ME’s office says

William Tutt, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

Tags: SAFD, Loop 410, Traffic, Crash

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE on 3/26/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a crash with a North East Independent School District school bus.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2400 block of Northeast Loop 410.

William Tutt, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Nobody inside the school bus was injured.

ORIGINAL STORY: A person was killed after a two-vehicle crash involving a North East Independent School District school bus, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2400 block of Northeast Loop 410.

SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington told KSAT that a person inside a sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nobody inside the school bus was injured, according to SAFD.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT.

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.

