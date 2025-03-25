Laredo family among 12 killed in van crash in Mexico, report says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NUEVO LEÓN, Mexico – A family with ties to Laredo were among the 12 people killed in a crash in Mexico, according to a KGNS report.

The crash reportedly happened along Highway 14 in Nuevo León, a state in northeastern Mexico about 150 miles south of Laredo.

Emergency responders said a van carrying 16 people lost control and fell into a ravine more than 100 meters deep, or about 328 feet, KGNS reported. As of Monday, four people were still in critical condition at hospitals in Mexico.

Paula Araceli Camacho told KGNS that among those killed were Eduardo and Emiliano Quintanilla, two young students from Finley Elementary, along with their relative, Josue Martinez.

Martinez’s wife survived the crash, KGNS reported.

KGNS, citing El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo and Protección Civil de Nuevo León, reported that the van may have crashed due to issues with its brakes, causing a fire.

Additional information was not immediately available. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

