Former Alamo Heights athlete, Ole Miss student dies in Mexico, family says

SAN ANTONIO – A former Alamo Heights High School football player and college student died in a boating accident last week in Mexico, his family announced.

In an online obituary, the family of 20-year-old Wyatt James Thistle said his March 11 death in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico was “a fitting testament to his adventurous spirit.”

“Wyatt (Thistle) passed away in Cabo during a boating excursion with his closest friends, doing what he loved most—living a fabulous life," the obituary read, in part.

Thistle, an Alamo Heights High School graduate, “took great pride in being an Alamo Heights Mule,” according to the obituary. He played basketball and football.

Michael Terry III, the top-rated athlete in the Class of 2025 and former football teammate of Thistle, shared his condolences Sunday on social media.

“Come home from spring break to the realization of my @ahmulesfootball teammate (,) schoolmate (,) brother Wyatt Thistle,” the Texas football signee posted. “Gone too soon.”

After graduating from Alamo Heights in 2023, Thistle attended the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss.

He later joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity on campus, which also shared a remembrance on Friday.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our brother, Wyatt Thistle. His infectious and bubbly energy made him an easy... Posted by Ole Miss Phi Delt on Friday, March 14, 2025

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our brother, Wyatt Thistle. His infectious and bubbly energy made him an easy choice to serve as Rush Chairman this year,“ the fraternity said in a social media post. ”He had goals, drive, and a positive spirit that touched countless lives. He will be remembered for the lasting impact he made.”

Landry Kiffin, daughter of Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin, reshared Thistle’s fraternity Instagram post on an Instagram story.

“Rest in peace (‚) Wyatt,” Landry Kiffin wrote in the post.

According to the obituary, Thistle was born in Dallas before moving with his family to Seattle and Chicago before starting second grade in Alamo Heights.

“Wyatt was a beautiful soul, full of kindness and joy,” the obituary read, in part. “The world will forever feel his absence.”

Thistle’s funeral service will held at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 11 St. Luke’s Lane in Alamo Heights.