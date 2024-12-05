Nation’s No. 1 athlete Michael Terry III picks Texas to headline stacked National Signing Day in Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Heights’ versatile star Michael Terry III went into Wednesday’s National Signing Day as the last remaining top uncommitted recruit in the country.

Following a summer loaded with visits to some of the most high-profile college football programs, Terry revealed his commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the current No. 2-ranked Texas football team in front of a packed gym Wednesday at Alamo Heights High School.

“I decided a couple of days ago, me and my family were debating Nebraska and Texas,” said Terry III. “We went through the pros and the cons — and UT is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The San Antonio product is regarded as the No. 1 football athlete in the Class of 2025. Terry III has versatility on the football field where he has taken snaps at Alamo Heights in the slot, running back, quarterback and defensive back.

“Through the process with every recruiter, especially UT, they changed how they see (Michael),” Alamo Heights head coach Ron Rittimann said. “It went from him maybe just being a receiver to a running back to now some wildcat quarterback stuff. They’re excited about his diversity.”

Terry III is a major addition to the Longhorns’ juggernaut 2025 recruiting class which owns the top rank in the country after Day 1 of the three-day early signing period.

“I just feel blessed right now, to be in the position I’m in, to be able to go to a top school,” Terry III said after putting pen to paper. “It’s a good feeling.”

Further along Interstate 35, Steele High School had eight student-athletes sign their financial agreements — formerly known as National Letters of Intent — with eight different universities.

The stacked class included Knights quarterback Chad Warner, who signed on with UTEP.

“It was exciting,” Warner said. “I’ve worked my whole life to get to where I’m at now and it’s exciting that it’s finally paying off and I’m excited to go to UTEP.”

Warner cemented himself among the best quarterbacks to suit up for the Knights. In Warner’s senior season, he recorded over 3,300 passing yards and 40+ touchdowns with only one interception.

“I like what they’re doing down there, and I feel like they’re going to bring UTEP back — the fans and the community,“ Warner said. ”I just love it down there."

Warner’s trusted receivers also signed on with Division I football programs: Jalen Cooper (SMU), Royal Capell (Oklahoma State) and Sean “Rambo” Robinson (Texas Tech, football and track & field).

Warner, Cooper and Capell climbed up the football ranks with each other while producing video game-like numbers.

“It was great,” said Cooper. “A lot of records that we broke, it was good. (Warner) is probably my best quarterback that I’ll ever have. We’ve been playing since we were little kids.”

The Knights also had Arie Miller (UDallas, basketball), Colton Tolleson (Murray State, baseball), Samuel Harris (Wyoming, football), and Christian Watson (Lafayette, football) sign their financial agreements on Wednesday.

Harlan star wide receiver Payton Matthews isn’t participating in National Signing Day until February because the Hawks are still alive in the 2024 UIL Class 6A-DII playoffs.

However, Matthews told KSAT 12 that he is committing to Rice University.

“It’s exciting,” Matthews said. “It’s a prestigious school. I didn’t think I’d be in this position.”

Up U.S. Highway 281, two Pieper football standouts — Isaiah Champagne and Evan Drake — signed to play ball at the University of the Incarnate Word.

Elliott Perry, a varsity cross country and basketball player, also signed to run cross country at the University of Health Science and Pharmacy in St. Louis.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.