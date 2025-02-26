Texas Ag Commissioner urges caution along US-Mexico border after explosive kills Brownsville man

(Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune, Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune)

Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller speaks to a crowd gathered in front of the Governors Mansion on Oct. 10, 2020, to protest COVID-19 business closures and mask mandates.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is urging people to “exercise extreme caution” when traveling along the U.S.-Mexico border after a man reportedly died from an explosive device.

A 74-year-old man from Brownsville died on Jan. 31 after driving over and setting off an explosive device in Tamaulipas, according to KRGV.

“This shocking act of violence highlights the growing threat posed by cartel activity along our southern border,” Miller said in a news release on Tuesday.

Miller advised travelers to avoid dirt roads and remote areas.

“Refrain from touching unfamiliar objects that could be explosive devices, limit travel to daylight hours, stay on main roads and avoid cartel-controlled regions,” Miller said.

Miller encouraged those in the agricultural industry to stay vigilant.

“Our agriculture family is the backbone of Texas, and we must do everything we can to protect it,” Miller said.

