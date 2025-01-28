Shots fired at U.S. Border Patrol agents in Starr County, CBP officials say

STARR COUNTY, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials were shot at while patrolling in Starr County Monday, according to CBP officials.

No injuries were reported when gunshots were fired across the U.S.-Mexico border around 3 p.m. near Fronton, Texas, in Starr County.

It is unclear how many agents were present and if anyone had been apprehended.

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, thanking law enforcement agencies for an “immediate response.”

Today, USBP agents from RGC Station reported shots fired in Fronton,TX. Thankfully, no injuries to our Agents were reported. The scene remains active at this time. Thank you to all law enforcement & investigative agencies for the immediate response & support! pic.twitter.com/h2MAbOj4zJ — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) January 28, 2025

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson Lieutenant Chris Olivarez further elaborated on the incident, sharing drone video of the alleged gunmen.

“The State of Texas will continue to monitor the area closely and use every resource available to prevent transnational threats to our law enforcement partners and the homeland,” he said, in part.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico issued a warning to American citizens about gun battles happening in and around Reynosa.

Additionally, the online statement warned that improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been found in and around the area of Rio Bravo, Reynosa, San Fernando and Valle Hermoso by criminal organizations.

The full statement reads:

The U.S. Consulate is aware of increasingly frequent gun battles occurring in and around Reynosa in the late night and early morning hours. Separately, the state of Tamaulipas has issued a warning to avoid moving or touching improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which have been found in and around the area of Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso, and San Fernando along dirt and secondary roads. IEDs are being increasingly manufactured and used by criminal organizations in this region. An IED destroyed a Government of Mexico (Conagua) official vehicle in Rio Bravo and injured its occupant on January 23. As a precaution, U.S. government employees have been ordered to avoid all travel in and around Reynosa and Rio Bravo outside of daylight hours and to avoid dirt roads throughout Tamaulipas. The State Department’s Travel Advisory for Tamaulipas is Level 4 – Do Not Travel Due to Crime and Kidnapping. U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico

The U.S. Consulate listed actions to take if you are traveling in the area. These actions include: