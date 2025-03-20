‘Be more cautious’: Son of bicyclist killed on Old Highway 90 pleads for safer roads

SAN ANTONIO – Homer Idrogo’s son said he’s still in shock talking about his father’s death.

“I just want to lay my dad to rest,” Homer Jay Idrogo said.

Homer Idrogo, 51, was hit and killed while riding his bike on the morning of March 7. San Antonio police said he was crossing part of Old Highway 90 when a white truck hit him and sped off.

Minutes later, police said a second car ran over him. That driver stayed on the scene and talked to police.

Homer Idrogo died of blunt force injuries, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

When Homer Jay found out what happened, he said it didn’t feel real.

“I couldn’t even hold myself together,” Homer Jay said. “I just knew that I had to be strong for my kids.”

He shared his father’s story in the hopes that it will increase bike safety and driver accountability on that stretch of Old Highway 90.

“It’s not like you ran over an animal and can keep going, you know? My dad was a human being,” Homer Jay said. “People got to be more cautious of their surroundings, especially on a busy street like that.”

Homer Jay said they’re fundraising to give his dad a proper goodbye.

His family will be having a plate sale on Saturday, March 22, at 311 Lincolnshire Drive.

