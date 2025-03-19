ME’s office identifies motorcyclist killed in south Bexar County crash

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE on 3/18/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash while trying to pass an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened around 9:12 p.m. on March 16 in the 2700 block of South Loop 1604 East.

Gregory Casares Herrera Jr., 34, died from blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office confirmed. His death was ruled an accident.

Herrera struck another vehicle while attempting to pass the 18-wheeler, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the other vehicle and the passenger were hospitalized with injuries, including a head laceration and shoulder abrasions, BCSO said.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 34-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving another vehicle in south Bexar County on Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 9:12 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Loop 1604 East.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes when it attempted to pass an 18-wheeler. The motorcyclist then struck a car while trying to pass the big rig.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle and the passenger had injuries, including a head laceration and shoulder abrasions, BCSO said. They were hospitalized after the crash.

Authorities have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.