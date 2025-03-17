Motorcyclist, 34, killed after crashing into vehicle in south Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 34-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving another vehicle in south Bexar County on Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 9:12 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Loop 1604 East.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes when it attempted to pass an 18-wheeler. The motorcyclist then struck a car while trying to pass the big rig.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle and the passenger had injuries, including a head laceration and shoulder abrasions, BCSO said. They were hospitalized after the crash.

Authorities have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.