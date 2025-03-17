Skip to main content
Clear icon
62º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Motorcyclist, 34, killed after crashing into vehicle in south Bexar County

Driver, passenger in other vehicle hospitalized with injuries

Tags: Crash, Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 34-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving another vehicle in south Bexar County on Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 9:12 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Loop 1604 East.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes when it attempted to pass an 18-wheeler. The motorcyclist then struck a car while trying to pass the big rig.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle and the passenger had injuries, including a head laceration and shoulder abrasions, BCSO said. They were hospitalized after the crash.

Authorities have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS