1 dead after NEISD school bus crash on Northeast Loop 410, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person was killed after a two-vehicle crash involving a North East Independent School District school bus, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2400 block of Northeast Loop 410.

SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington told KSAT that a person inside a sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nobody inside the school bus was injured, according to SAFD.

KSAT has a crew en route to the crash. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.