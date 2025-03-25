Skip to main content
1 dead after NEISD school bus crash on Northeast Loop 410, SAFD says

Nobody inside the school bus was injured, according to SAFD

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

Tags: SAFD, Loop 410, Traffic, Crash

SAN ANTONIO – A person was killed after a two-vehicle crash involving a North East Independent School District school bus, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2400 block of Northeast Loop 410.

SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington told KSAT that a person inside a sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nobody inside the school bus was injured, according to SAFD.

KSAT has a crew en route to the crash. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

