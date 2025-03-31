Alamo Heights Junior School students practice journalism through media program

Some local middle schoolers are making news, literally.

A first-year media program at Alamo Heights Junior School is taking a unique approach to reporting the news and creating headlines.

Recommended Videos

Mule Time Media is a student-led news gathering and producing operation inside a single classroom on the Alamo Heights Junior High School campus.

First-year journalism teacher Brandon Boylan leads them.

“I don’t assign the kids the stories that they work on, the projects that they do. They pick from a list,” Boylan said. “They get to pick partners and groups within their teams, and that allows them to have the freedom to really be passionate about what they are doing, which is pretty awesome.”

In addition to publishing the school yearbook, Boylan’s idea was to use digital platforms and visual storytelling to educate and inform the students.

“When you empower the kids to do the work and to come up with the stories and to tell the stories that matter to them, then they really take an ownership over it,” he said.