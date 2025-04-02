Skip to main content
Trader Joe’s recalls Texas salad dressing because of incorrect label, missing allergens

Certain Hot Honey Mustard Dressing doesn’t call out allergens, FDA says

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Fresh Creative Foods is voluntarily recalling Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing because of an incorrect label. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the dressing was distributed at specific locations with the use by date of May 27, 2025. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

SAN ANTONIO – Fresh Creative Foods is voluntarily recalling Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing because of an incorrect label.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the dressing was distributed at specific locations with the use by date of May 27, 2025.

The labeling on the affected dressing does not include allergen callouts for soy, peanuts, sesame or wheat, which could be dangerous to those with certain allergies.

Some of the states affected by this recall include Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Virginia, Delaware, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Arizona.

There have been no customer complaints as of this writing.

If you have this dressing, the FDA said you can return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund or throw the item away.

Owners with questions can call Fresh Creative Foods at 888-223-2127 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

