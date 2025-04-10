8 victims of sex trafficking rescued during Final Four weekend in San Antonio, HSI officials say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Eight victims of sex trafficking were rescued in a multi-day operation during the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

The department said the incident happened during the Final Four, which took place April 5 through April 7.

The Final Four took place in San Antonio this year, and the festivities were expected to attract over 100,000 out-of-town visitors.

At this time, it’s unknown if there were any arrests from the operation or where the victims were rescued.

KSAT reached out to HSI San Antonio on Wednesday. However, an HSI San Antonio spokesperson said they cannot discuss the operation.

The operation involved multiple agencies, including the San Antonio Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

HSI San Antonio said anyone who suspects human trafficking can report it by calling 888-373-7888 or 911.

