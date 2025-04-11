Tips for avoiding 4 of the most common scams this tax season

Stop the scam when you spot the scam.

SAN ANTONIO – Scammers are always looking for fresh ways to trick people out of their money.

Here are four of the most common scams being used to reel in unsuspecting taxpayers this tax season.

4 of the most common tax scams this tax season:

Social media scams - These are unsolicited messages, posts, or advice from someone claiming to be from the IRS.

Fake online IRS accounts - Scammers are more than happy to set up an online IRS account for you. It’s best to do this step yourself through the IRS website.

Phishing/Smishing scams - These are emails, texts, or links that appear to be from the IRS.

Impersonation scams - These involve someone claiming to be an IRS agent and pressuring you for personal information or money.

Remember this:

Never provide your personal information to anyone over the phone, or through email or texts, unless you are certain you know who you’re talking to.

Scammers will use pressure and urgency to confuse you and catch you off guard.

You have the right to hang up the phone, delete and report the text or email, or walk away.

Your information is personal for a reason.

Before you open that email, ask yourself, “Who is this email from?” Don’t open it if you are unfamiliar with the sender.

Something the IRS will NEVER do:

They will never call or create fear with urgent threats.

They will never demand immediate or real-time payments. (Scammers like to use gift cards, mobile payments, or cryptocurrency to steal your money.)

They will never mail an IRS notice to anyone BUT the filer directly.

3 tips to avoid being scammed:

