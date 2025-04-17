Smoke shop in the Dominion robbed of more than $50K worth of merchandise, owner says

SAN ANTONIO – More than $50,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from Hazel Sky Smoke Shop in the Dominion after a group of nearly a dozen people broke into the store early Monday morning, according to the owner.

Surveillance footage shows more than 10 people ransacking the store early Monday morning.

One person appeared to use a four-by-four plank with nails or metal spikes to shatter the front door’s glass, while others casually waited outside before rushing in. The robbery lasted around 11 minutes.

The owner, Makram Hijaz, said he watched the burglary live on his security cameras.

“If I lived across the street, I could have been here,” Hijaz said. “But there was just nothing I could do, just sit there and watch on the screen. It was the most hopeless feeling.”

In addition to the merchandise theft, Hijaz estimates that the people caused $3,000 and $4,000 in property damage.

Within three days of the break-in, the shop’s windows were repaired, inventory was re-ordered, and on-site security personnel were brought in.

Hijaz also says more safety measures are planned. Still, concerns remain.

“Just sit up at night and just wonder, is this going to happen again?” he said.

Hijaz believes the people may have visited the store in the past. He is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

When asked if he had a message for the people responsible, Hijaz said, “I think you guys are idiots. I hope you get caught. I hope you learn your lesson. I really pray for you guys.”

San Antonio police are investigating the case. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the smoke shop at 210-481-4885 or call SAPD at 210-224-STOP.