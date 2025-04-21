Man struck by truck, killed on East Side, SAPD says

The victim was hit by the truck turning onto Osburn Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday on the East Side.

Officers responded to the call just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Benton Street and Osburn Street.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said a Ford F-250 traveling northbound on Benton Street was preparing to make a left turn onto Osburn Street. The driver of the Ford told police that a pedestrian unexpectedly jumped in front of the truck.

The pedestrian, who SAPD said was a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Officers said the driver remained at the scene, showed no signs of intoxication and is cooperating with SAPD’s investigation.

This story will be updated as more details become available.