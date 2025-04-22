‘Revenge of the Sith,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’ re-released in theaters for limited time

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, May 12, 2005, the Los Angeles, USA, premiere of the movie "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith", is reflected in the mask eyeglasses of iconic baddie character Darth Vader. The British actor, Prowse who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85 on Saturday, according to an announcement by his agent Sunday Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, FILE)

SAN ANTONIO – The third film in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, “Revenge of the Sith,” is re-releasing for a limited time in select theaters.

According to Google, these theaters will show the flick from April 24 to 30 to celebrate its upcoming 20th anniversary.

The plot follows Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) three years into the Clone Wars. Though things seem great for the devil-may-care fighter, all is not as it seems as he struggles with keeping his forbidden marriage to Senator Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) a secret, his own dark side and his bond with Chancellor Palpatine, who the Jedi Council suspects is a traitor.

If you want to have the “high ground” and get seats early, here’s a list of theaters in and around San Antonio that will be playing the popular film:

Cinemark

Regal

Flix Brewhouse

Santikos

AMC

Rivercenter 11 - 849 East Commerce Street

That’s not the only film getting a re-release for its 20th anniversary. The 2005 version of “Pride and Prejudice” is also in theaters.

From April 22 through April 30, fans of the beloved Jane Austen novel can see it come to life on the big screen.

The plot revolves around Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley), who meets the handsome, yet aggravating Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen). What seems like hate turns into something more as their lives become increasingly intertwined.

Here’s a list of theaters playing the film, pulled from Fandango’s website:

Regal

Flix Brewhouse

Santikos

Alamo Drafthouse