‘Revenge of the Sith,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’ re-released in theaters for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – The third film in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, “Revenge of the Sith,” is re-releasing for a limited time in select theaters.
According to Google, these theaters will show the flick from April 24 to 30 to celebrate its upcoming 20th anniversary.
Recommended Videos
The plot follows Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) three years into the Clone Wars. Though things seem great for the devil-may-care fighter, all is not as it seems as he struggles with keeping his forbidden marriage to Senator Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) a secret, his own dark side and his bond with Chancellor Palpatine, who the Jedi Council suspects is a traitor.
If you want to have the “high ground” and get seats early, here’s a list of theaters in and around San Antonio that will be playing the popular film:
Cinemark
- McCreless Market - 4224 South New Braunfels Avenue
- San Antonio 16 - 5063 Northwest Loop 410
Regal
- Alamo Quarry - 255 East Basse
- Live Oak - 7901 Pat Booker Road
- Huebner Oaks - 1075 West I-10
- Cielo Vista - 2828 Cinema Ridge
- Northwoods - 17640 Henderson Pass
Flix Brewhouse
- San Antonio Location - 845 TX-1604 Loop
Santikos
- Mayan Palace 14 - 1918 S.W. Military Drive
- Galaxy -2938 NE Loop 410
- Embassy 14 - 13707 Embassy Row
- Westlakes - 1255 SW Loop 410
- Silverado - 11505 W Loop 1604 N
- Northwest - 7600 West Interstate 10
AMC
- Rivercenter 11 - 849 East Commerce Street
That’s not the only film getting a re-release for its 20th anniversary. The 2005 version of “Pride and Prejudice” is also in theaters.
From April 22 through April 30, fans of the beloved Jane Austen novel can see it come to life on the big screen.
The plot revolves around Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley), who meets the handsome, yet aggravating Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen). What seems like hate turns into something more as their lives become increasingly intertwined.
Here’s a list of theaters playing the film, pulled from Fandango’s website:
Regal
- Alamo Quarry - 255 East Basse Road
- Huebner Oaks - 11075 West Interstate 10
- Northwoods - 17640 Henderson Pass
Flix Brewhouse
- San Antonio Location - 845 TX-1604 Loop
Santikos
- Palladium IMAX - 17703 IH 10 West
- Casa Blanca - 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway
- Embassy 14 - 13707 Embassy Row
Alamo Drafthouse
- Park North - 618 NW Loop 410
- Stone Oak - 22806 US Highway 281 North