KSAT Q&A: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discusses school vouchers, tariffs and new DOGE-inspired law

KSAT Digital Staff

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined the KSAT Q&A to discuss school vouchers, tariffs and a bill that created a new regulation-cutting agency.

Last month, the Texas House approved a bill that would spend $1 billion to create education savings accounts.

Abbott spoke with KSAT about why he believes school vouchers could help Texas achieve a better-educated student body.

Abbott said he hopes to increase funding for public schools and raise teacher pay by the end of the legislative session.

On Wednesday, Abbott signed a bill that created a new regulation-cutting agency inspired by Elon Musk’s federal Department of Government Efficiency.

Abbott also touched on what Texans can expect from tariffs.

