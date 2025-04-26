‘It’s been my dream’: High school student aspires for Paralympics as she prepares for international Grand Prix events

SAN ANTONIO – Isabel “Izzy” Crew is getting ready for three international Grand Prix events as she competes in the 2025 Texas Parasport Games in San Antonio.

The multi-sport athlete, who doctors said would never walk, has qualified for Grand Prix events in Mexico, Paris and Switzerland. These competitions represent crucial stepping stones on her journey toward qualifying as a Team USA Paralympian.

“My goal is to qualify for the Paralympics in 2028,” Isabel said. “It’s been my dream for a couple of years now.”

Isabel competes in multiple sporting events, including shot put, discus, javelin and several distance events.

She is a participant among more than 300 athletes with disabilities at the 2025 Texas Parasport Games. She placed first in her powerlifting class on Friday evening.

The Texas Parasport Games serve as more than just a competition platform.

“Sports for athletes with physical disabilities are so important as a part of their rehabilitation,” Wendy Gumbert said.

Gumbert is the executive director for Texas Parasport.

“There is no better rehabilitation for someone with a physical disability than to get involved in sports.”

Isabel’s participation in the Texas Parasport Games marks her third year at the event, but her competitive schedule is just taking off. Her upcoming international Grand Prix appearances will send her to Mexico, Paris and Switzerland in 2025 alone.

“It’s just amazing to just be a part of her journey and just watch it unfold,” Suzanne Crew, Isabel’s mother, said.

“It’s amazing. I don’t even know how to put into words -- the confidence, the community,” Suzanne added.

As Isabel continues her training and competition schedule, she maintains focus on her goal of Paralympic qualification.

Her journey represents the importance of access to adaptive sports and the expanding opportunities for young athletes with disabilities.

Isabel will compete in multiple track and field events at the Texas Parasport Games on Saturday and Sunday. The events are free to watch and open to the public.