Visit San Antonio CEO exits at critical juncture

SAN ANTONIO – Marc Anderson is out as president and CEO of Visit San Antonio, the Alamo City’s longstanding destination marketing organization.

The departure comes as the travel industry continues to recover from the pandemic and as San Antonio leaders pursue the development of a multibillion-dollar sports and entertainment complex in the center city to include an expanded convention center.

“Marc Anderson decided not to renew his contract,” Mario Bass, interim president and CEO of the organization, informed VSA partners in a letter obtained by the Business Journal. “It was mutually agreed between Marc and the executive committee of the VSA Board for his last day to be April 25, 2025, so Visit San Antonio can focus on beginning the search for our next CEO.”

Visit San Antonio named Anderson to the position in April 2021, just over a year after the Covid-19 outbreak.

“As the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio is experiencing a renaissance unlike many cities in our country,” Anderson said at the time, noting that the chance to work in a pro-business and pro-tourism market was an “invigorating and welcome opportunity.”

Prior to Choose Chicago, Anderson was the regional director of marketing for The Peninsula Hotels, where he oversaw regional sales, marketing, public relations, and e-commerce for all the company’s business development in the Midwest and Canada.

Before he arrived in San Antonio, Anderson served as Chief Operating Officer for Choose Chicago, the sales and marketing entity for the City of Chicago and McCormick Place, the largest convention center in North America.

