WATCH at 11 p.m.: ABC News interview with President Donald Trump on his first 100 days in office

(Alex Brandon, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ABC News will have an exclusive first television interview with President Donald Trump, marking his 100th day in office for his second term.

ABC News’ senior national correspondent Terry Moran will conduct the interview from the Oval Office.

Recommended Videos

This primetime special, titled “President Trump: The First 100 Days - The Interview in the Oval Office,” is set to air on Tuesday night.

KSAT will stream ABC News’ interview at 11 p.m. You can watch it live in the video player above and on KSAT Plus.

Read also: