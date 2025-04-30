KSAT en Español sees successful all-Spanish parade broadcast launch

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12 is proud to announce its dedicated mission to stream all three main Fiesta parades in Spanish on KSAT en Español and KSAT+, ensuring that every aspect of our community is reached. This initiative was prominently showcased on Monday, April 28, during the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, marking the launch of the first all-Spanish Fiesta parade streaming on KSAT+. Viewers had the option to watch the traditional English broadcast on KSAT12, KSAT+, and KSAT.com, or enjoy the Spanish broadcast, which streamed live on KSAT+.

“KSAT en Español and our effort to produce an all-Spanish parade broadcast wasn’t just about taking the next step ahead in innovation, but serving each and every viewer in our community,” said Ashley Parker, Vice President and General Manager of KSAT12. “We have seen the need and want for Spanish content rise, and KSAT12 is proud to be on the leading edge of bringing community news, in English and Spanish, on multiple platforms.”

KSAT12’s all-Spanish parade broadcasts will continue this week with live coverage of The Battle of Flowers Parade at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 2, streaming on KSAT+. Viewers can also watch the Fiesta Flambeau Parade in Spanish on Saturday, May 3, at 8 p.m., also streaming on KSAT+. In addition to live parade broadcasts, Fiesta fans can access exclusive Fiesta content in Spanish at KSAT.com/Espanol and on KSAT12’s Español TikTok page.

