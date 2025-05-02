Skip to main content
Pooch Parade celebrates healing hearts, wagging tails

Pooch Parade starts at 7 a.m. on May 3

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: Fiesta, Alamo Heights, Pooch Parade, Things To Do

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – When Bacon and Teddy walk into a room, it’s hard not to smile.

“I can feel my blood pressure drop just sitting here and getting her attention and giving her attention,” said Brandy Lawson, Teddy’s owner.

During Fiesta, the attention on the pups will be amplified.

Bacon is the 2025 King Anbarkio. Her owner, Christine Golub, said it’s a high honor for the gentle giant.

“She’s ready,” Golub said. “She’s prepared. I’ve rested her up for it.”

Along with her crown, Bacon even has her own medal.

Teddy will take over the royal reign next year. She’s helping Bacon as this year’s King Anbarkio in-waiting.

Whether they’re in their royal regalia or at a child’s bedside, Bacon and Teddy are used to making people happy.

They’re volunteers with Therapy Animals of San Antonio. The two are among the dozens of therapy dogs who visit places like schools, hospitals, and nursing homes.

“It’s the best job ever,” said Golub. “Changing lives, but I get to hang out with my dog at the same time.”

The organization depends on volunteers like Golub and Lawson, and the Pooch parade is their biggest fundraiser.

“We’re really promoting bringing people and animals together to promote healing,” said Lawson.

Gates open for the Pooch Parade on Saturday, May 3, at 7:30 a.m. at the Alamo Heights pool.

The parade starts at around 9:30 a.m. You can watch it live on KSAT.com and KSAT+.

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

