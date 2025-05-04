BCSO: Man wanted for sexual assault of a child

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 21-year-old man who is wanted on a felony charge of sexual assault of a child, the agency said in a Saturday Facebook post.

A minor reported they were assaulted by Rolando Tello, 21, on April 28 to Live Oak police and BCSO Child Safe investigators.

Authorities said electronic evidence confirmed Tello had assaulted the victim, the post said.

“The victim told investigators she met Tello through Instagram and communicated with him before exchanging phone numbers, which is indicative of grooming behavior by the suspect,” a Facebook post from BCSO stated.

After investigators filed an arrest warrant, authorities learned Tello had ran to evade law enforcement.

If you or someone you know has any information on his whereabouts, you can contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office anonymously by calling 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.