Texas expands virtual learning with new bill signed into law

A new bill aimed at expanding virtual learning opportunities across Texas has been signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott.

Senate Bill 569, filed by Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston), will modernize Texas’ virtual learning framework for students across the state. It was built on recommendations from the Texas Commission on Virtual Education.

Recommended Videos

The key points of SB 569 include:

Unified Framework: Creates Chapter 30B of the Education Code

Advanced Learning Access: Allows for AP, dual-credit or specialized elective courses to be taken virtually. This will especially be beneficial to rural and underserved students

College to Career Ready: Gives students the opportunity to complete up to two years of college coursework while in high school. This will help reduce the cost and time to earn a degree

Workforce Pathways: Supports flexible scheduling for students in apprenticeships, already in the workforce and early graduation through hybrid learning

Family and Teacher Protections: Prohibits mandatory virtual enrollment and ensures teachers cannot be forced to teach virtually without training and consent

Quality Accountability: Establishes rigorous standards and oversight for virtual education providers

“Whether it’s helping foster youth find success at Trinity Charter Schools, or giving students the flexibility to earn college credit while pursuing career training, SB 569 is proof that virtual learning regardless if its in a traditional classroom, online, or both—when done right— it changes kids lives," Bettencourt said.

Bettencourt states SB 569 will affect 51,884 students currently enrolled in virtual classes. Enrollment is expected to double by 2028.

Over 5.5 million students are currently enrolled in hybrid instruction through Texas public schools.

“Virtual education is match and fit, is not the future—it’s the present,“ said former Education Chair and Senator Larry Taylor.

“For many families, virtual learning isn’t just an option—it’s a lifeline," said Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney)

SB 569 was signed into law Tuesday and is effective immediately.