Teen who died by suicide on elementary school campus was a Warren HS student

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man who died by suicide on the campus of Glenoaks Elementary School was a senior at Warren High School, according to a spokesperson for Northside Independent School District.

San Antonio police said officers were searching for a man reported missing by his family on Thursday.

The man’s family also said a gun in the home was reportedly missing, police said.

Authorities later found the man’s body near a portable classroom building on campus as students and parents had begun to arrive, according to SAPD.

A gun was also found nearby, San Antonio police said.

Northside ISD sent a letter to parents on Thursday stating that the district will not release the student’s identity.

However, Warren High School Principal Melissa Hurst informed parents that many students have “heard this information and have heard the name.”

Warren Letter by akmoreno on Scribd

The district also said Warren High School would provide counseling support to students and staff.

Northside ISD previously told KSAT that the man was not connected to anyone at the elementary school.

Glenoaks Elementary School, located just outside Loop 1604 near Wurzbach Road, was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution on Thursday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Read also: