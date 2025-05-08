Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

18-year-old dies by suicide on campus of NW Side elementary school, SAPD says

Body found near portable on campus; man not connected to school or staff

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Tags: San Antonio, Northside ISD, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man died by suicide on the campus of Glenoaks Elementary School on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The man, who is not connected to school, was reported missing by his family around 3:00 a.m. Thursday. The man’s mother also said a gun in the home was missing, according to police.

Officers later discovered the man’s body next to a portable on the school’s campus. An exact time of the discovery is unknown.

The man was believed to have lived near the school, police said.

As a result of the investigation, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. It has since been lifted, and the campus is secure, according to SAPD.

A district official said in an email to KSAT that the man was not connected to anyone at the school.

Glenoaks Elementary School is located just outside Loop 410 near Wurzbach Road.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Katrina Webber headshot

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS