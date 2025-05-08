18-year-old dies by suicide on campus of NW Side elementary school, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man died by suicide on the campus of Glenoaks Elementary School on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The man, who is not connected to school, was reported missing by his family around 3:00 a.m. Thursday. The man’s mother also said a gun in the home was missing, according to police.

Officers later discovered the man’s body next to a portable on the school’s campus. An exact time of the discovery is unknown.

The man was believed to have lived near the school, police said.

As a result of the investigation, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. It has since been lifted, and the campus is secure, according to SAPD.

A district official said in an email to KSAT that the man was not connected to anyone at the school.

Glenoaks Elementary School is located just outside Loop 410 near Wurzbach Road.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more information.