Skip to main content
Clear icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, University Health partner for no-cost reconstructive surgeries for kids

The surgeries offer a life-changing opportunity for babies, children and teens

Stephanie Leonard, Special Events Coordinator

Tags: KSAT Community, Health, University Health, Medical, Nonprofit
Registration for no-cost child reconstructive surgeries is open (2025)

SAN ANTONIO – Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is accepting applications for no-cost reconstructive surgeries for kids. Conditions from birth defects, accidents, abuse or disease are treated at no cost to the patients.

Surgery Weekends are held annually, providing transformative reconstructive surgeries performed by volunteer medical professionals, and every child receives the highest quality medical care during and after their surgery.

Recommended Videos

To learn more about the qualification process and to submit an application, visit the Fresh Start Surgical Gifts website. For questions or more information, contact angela@freshstart.org

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Stephanie Leonard headshot

Stephanie Leonard is the Special Events Coordinator for KSAT Community. She enjoys writing and producing video and digital content.

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS