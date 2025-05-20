Skip to main content
Local News

Over 20 brands of ice cream issue voluntary recalls for plastic concerns

All brands are under a Class II recall, meaning the effects can be adverse, but are usually temporary

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

FILE -- Ice cream (Adobe Express)

FORT WORTH, Texas – Wells Enterprises, an ice cream manufacturer, is recalling nearly 18,000 tubs of ice cream because the products may contain plastic.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 22 brands across the U.S. are being voluntarily recalled, including three in Texas.

These are the brands being recalled in Texas:

  • Sysco Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream, three gallons with an expiration date of March 28, 2026 - distributed in Houston
  • Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, three gallons with an expiration date of Oct. 9, 2026 - distributed in Fort Worth
  • Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream, three gallons with an expiration date of Sept. 26, 2026 - distributed in Fort Worth

All brands are under a Class II recall, meaning the effects can be adverse, but are usually temporary. The FDA said serious health effects are unlikely.

There is no word on what remedies are available for this recall at this time.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

You can find the recall information here.

