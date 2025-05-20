Sonic Drive-In introduces new menu item, brings back half-price shakes

SONIC is offering Shakes for half-price after 5 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Sonic Drive-In is making the summer heat a little more refreshing with deals, new items and returning drinks.

Starting this week, guests can get half price on Sonic’s Shakes after 5 p.m. for a limited time only.

A press release from the diner chain said this deal is good for any size and any flavor at participating locations.

If that’s not enough to tickle your tastebuds, there is more.

Sonic is bringing back its Watermelon and Lemonberry Slushies for a limited time on May 27.

The Watermelon Slush was last seen in 2019 and offers a burst of sweet watermelon flavor blended into a classic Sonic Slush.

The Lemonberry Slush has a squeeze of lemon and is topped with strawberries. This was last available in 2020.

Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites is a new menu item being added to their snack lineup. They are a combination of mozzarella, provolone cheese, pepperoni and pizza sauce wrapped in a golden shell.

Sonic said these will be available on May 27 in three, five, or seven-piece orders starting at $2.99.

There are 43 Sonic locations in and around San Antonio, according to their website. Make sure to check your nearest restaurant to ensure they are participating in these promotions.