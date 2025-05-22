Pause your summer planting until fall, get paid with SAWS program

FILE - Woman plants in new garden bed at James C. Nelson Park in Sterling Heights.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents planning to plant this summer may want to reconsider and pause their gardening until fall for a chance to earn money through the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) program.

The WaterSaver Landscape Coupon Program encourages water conservation while helping residents save.

Recommended Videos

In a news release, SAWS said Central Texas remains in a serious drought, and taking a break from planting allows your landscape to rest while helping to conserve the water supply.

For those who choose to participate, gardeners can earn up to $600 in coupons for converting up to four 200-square-foot lawn areas into future garden beds.

Here’s how it works:

Pause planting

Select a 200-square-foot lawn area you want to transform into a garden bed.

You can then apply for the WaterSaver Landscape Coupon by June 20.

Prep your bed

Once you’ve applied, cut the grass in your chosen area, lay down cardboard or newspaper and top it off with mulch.

After prepping, submit photos by July 1 to get a $25 coupon in August.

Plant in the fall

In September, you can receive $125 coupons for native plants, the perfect time for optimal growing season.

Watering reminder:

SAWS said San Antonio is in Stage 3 of water restrictions. Residents should water only from 5-10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight on their assigned day, based on the last digit of their address.

Hand-held hose use is allowed at any time.

For more information on the program, click here.

Read also: