Local News

Pause your summer planting until fall, get paid with SAWS program

Participants who wait to plant can earn up to $600 in coupons

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: Outdoors, Gardening, San Antonio, SAWS
FILE - Woman plants in new garden bed at James C. Nelson Park in Sterling Heights. (Photo courtesy of City of Sterling Heights)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents planning to plant this summer may want to reconsider and pause their gardening until fall for a chance to earn money through the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) program.

The WaterSaver Landscape Coupon Program encourages water conservation while helping residents save.

In a news release, SAWS said Central Texas remains in a serious drought, and taking a break from planting allows your landscape to rest while helping to conserve the water supply.

For those who choose to participate, gardeners can earn up to $600 in coupons for converting up to four 200-square-foot lawn areas into future garden beds.

Here’s how it works:

Pause planting

  • Select a 200-square-foot lawn area you want to transform into a garden bed.
  • You can then apply for the WaterSaver Landscape Coupon by June 20.

Prep your bed

  • Once you’ve applied, cut the grass in your chosen area, lay down cardboard or newspaper and top it off with mulch.
  • After prepping, submit photos by July 1 to get a $25 coupon in August.

Plant in the fall

  • In September, you can receive $125 coupons for native plants, the perfect time for optimal growing season.

Watering reminder:

SAWS said San Antonio is in Stage 3 of water restrictions. Residents should water only from 5-10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight on their assigned day, based on the last digit of their address.

Hand-held hose use is allowed at any time.

For more information on the program, click here.

