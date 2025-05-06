Get paid for waiting to plant this summer with new SAWS program

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is in a multi-year drought, which has been hard on landscapes. San Antonio Water System (SAWS) announced a new solution to this problem, which can also get you paid.

There are three main steps to the program:

Pause all new planting for the spring and summer

Prep beds in the summer

Plant in the fall and get a $25 rebate

Here is a more detailed breakdown of steps, according to the SAWS website:

Find a 200 square foot section of lawn that is struggling to become a planting bed Apply for SAWS’s WaterSaver Landscape $125 Coupon by June 20 Cut grass super close to the ground Put down a layer of newspaper and cardboard Apply two inches of mulch over the cardboard Submit photos of the prepped bed by July 1

If you have multiple beds, you can apply for multiple WaterSaver Landscape Coupons. The SAWS website said it will give you a $25 credit per coupon to your SAWS account.

In September, SAWS will send the $125 coupons to buy plants for the new beds.

According to the WaterSaver website, each coupon should only be used once for a single participating vendor, though you can choose different vendors if you have multiple coupons.

Coupon owners are expected to buy 15 plants from the approved WaterSaver list with each coupon and will likely have an out-of-pocket portion, depending on plant selection. The website said no substitutions are allowed.

Small plants must be purchased in one-gallon containers, while small trees must be bought in five-gallon containers.

The website lists the following retailers as participating locations:

Fanick’s Garden Center - 1025 Holmgreen Road

Rainbow Gardens #1 - 2585 Thousand Oaks

Rainbow Gardens #3 = 8516 Bandera Road

The Nectar Bar - 7600 Eckhert Road

Pollinatives - 101 South Street, Converse

The Garden Center - 10682 Bandera Road

Coupons must be redeemed at participating stores by Oct. 31, according to the website.

The website said you will be required to submit photos of the completed project to be eligible for more coupons or other conservation programs.