Bexar County parents file $1 million lawsuit after son was fatally mauled by 3 dogs

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The parents of a 1-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by three dogs last year have filed a $1 million lawsuit against the dogs’ owner and a rental company.

Erika Castro filed the lawsuit as a representative for her son, Jiryiah Johnson, and his father, Julian Johnson, on May 13 in the Bexar County District Court, records show.

On Oct. 7, 2024, Heather Rodriguez was “entrusted” to watch and care for the child at her house, the lawsuit states.

At some point, Rodriguez got called into work while watching the child and asked her 13-year-old daughter to not go to school and take care of Jiryiah Johnson by herself, the lawsuit says.

During the afternoon, Jiryiah Johnson was upstairs with the teen where three “vicious” dogs stayed, according to the lawsuit.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the dogs, who previously damaged the door, forced their way into the room.

Authorities said the teenager tried to protect the 1-year-old boy, but it was a “tug of war” between her and the three dogs.

The dogs mauled Johnson. Officials said the teenager was also bitten in the process.

“After unsuccessful surgery and life-saving attempts, Jiryiah eventually succumbed to his death that same evening,” the lawsuit states.

Blackstone Inc., the company that owns and manages the home, is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. KSAT has reached out to the company and has not heard back as of Tuesday night.

The lawsuit says the company “knew or should have known of the dangerous dogs residing on their property that had eaten through the doors and that posed a danger to the minor children.”

“Defendants knew or should have known that the vicious dogs created an unreasonably dangerous condition in the home yet failed to do anything out of fear of losing profits,” the lawsuit states.

Castro is seeking a trial and momentary relief over $1 million for the wrongful death of her son, damages including medical bills and pain and suffering.

Rodriguez is facing charges of child abandonment/endangerment, recklessly causing bodily injury to a child and attack by dog resulting in death.

On Oct. 17, 2024, a judge ordered the three dogs to be euthanized.

Rodriguez is awaiting a trial that is set to begin on July 7.

