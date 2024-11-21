Skip to main content
3 dogs euthanized after attack that killed 1-year-old boy

Jiryiah Johnson died Oct. 8 from his injuries; Heather Rodriguez faces two charges

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: BCSO, Dog Attack, Crime
Three dogs involved in an attack that killed a 1-year-old boy and injured a 13-year-old girl last month have been euthanized. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Three dogs involved in an attack that killed a 1-year-old boy and injured a 13-year-old girl last month have been euthanized.

A Bexar County spokesperson told KSAT on Thursday morning that the dogs were euthanized on Nov. 5.

The dogs belonged to Heather Rodriguez, a boy’s babysitter who was charged with injury to a child and child endangerment following the attack.

During a dangerous dog hearing on Oct. 17, a judge decided for the three dogs to be euthanized. The hearing was a civil matter and didn’t involve the criminal case in which Rodriguez faces multiple charges.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office seized the dog directly involved in the attack, which Rodriguez agreed to surrender ownership of. Two other dogs were also seized; however, Rodriguez did not agree to hand them over, the spokesperson said.

On Oct. 7, Rodriguez left her home near Converse in northeast Bexar County and sequestered the baby in a room with her 13-year-old daughter to keep the child away from the dogs.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the dogs forced their way into the room and attacked the boy.

The child, Jiryiah Johnson, died from his injuries on Oct. 8.

Rodriguez has not been indicted in the criminal case. She remains jailed on bonds totaling $250,000. A request to lower her bond was denied on Nov. 1.

About the Authors
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

