Local News

BCSO investigating after 1-year-old injured in northeast Bexar County

Incident occurred in the 9700 block of Spruce Ridge Drive near Converse

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an incident that resulted in a 1-year-old suffering serious injuries.

According to a sheriff’s official, the child suffered injuries to the face and head at a home Monday morning in the 9700 block of Spruce Ridge Drive near Converse. The child was transported to a hospital.

Bexar County Animal Control is on the scene and removed a dog from the home.

A woman was led away from the home in handcuffs.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to announce more details about the incident during a media briefing, which KSAT will livestream. You can watch the briefing in the video player above.

