1-year-old baby attacked by dogs ID’d by Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office

SAN ANTONIO – A 1-year-old baby who was left with life-threatening injuries after a dog attack on Monday has died, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The ME’s Office identified the baby on Tuesday as Jiryiah Johnson. The cause and manner of death were not immediately known.

Johnson was under the care of Heather Rodriguez, 36, who, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar, left the home and sequestered the baby in a room with her 13-year-old daughter to keep the child away from the dogs.

Neither the daughter nor Rodriguez were related to Johnson, the sheriff’s office confirmed on Monday.

BCSO said the dogs forced their way into the room as they had damaged the door previously.

The teen could not control the dogs, and a “tug of war” began between her and the dogs, Salazar said.

The girl had to break away and leave the baby in the bathroom with the dogs to get her cellphone and call for help. She then ran back to get the baby in the bathroom, according to BCSO.

Salazar said the girl then was able to take herself and the baby into another bedroom and had to barricade the door with her body to keep the dogs away.

Deputies then arrived and rendered aid immediately upon seeing what had happened.

The baby was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. He was not stable enough to be airlifted to University Hospital for further treatment.

However, later on Monday, the baby was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

Previous incidents

In April, BCSO was dispatched to the home for loose dogs after a caller called 911 and said he was stuck in his car and needed help to get him out of the vehicle.

Salazar said the dogs were secured at the time, but Rodriguez was cited because she hadn’t restrained them.

Investigation into dog attack

Salazar said the baby’s parents knew Rodriguez had dogs, which he described as “XL pits” but didn’t know they were problematic.

She faces a charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury by omission and may face more charges due to the 13-year-old girl being hurt in the attack.

Salazar called the girl a “hero” for her actions in response to the attack, which lasted about two minutes.

Animal Control has taken custody of the dogs for now. Salazar said Rodriguez did not want to give up the dogs, but BCSO stepped in.

The sheriff said Rodriguez seemed more concerned about the dogs than the baby and refused to give a statement to BCSO.

Child Protective Services is also investigating this case, not only for the baby but also because the 13-year-old girl was injured in the attack, according to Salazar.

Neighbor discusses dog attack

“Describe that feeling, you’re in your car but you’re fearful?” asked KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas.

“Yeah, I was scared in my car; they were barking a lot, and they were really loud, and they looked really vicious,” said an anonymous neighbor.