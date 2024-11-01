Skip to main content
Local News

Bexar County judge denies woman’s request to lower bond in deadly dog attack case

Heather Rodriguez remains jailed on bonds totaling $250,000

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Courts, Heather Rodriguez, Bexar County
Booking photo for Heather Rodriguez (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A judge denied a request to lower bond for a woman charged in connection with a dog mauling case.

A hearing was held Friday for Heather Rodriguez, 36, who was tasked with babysitting a 1-year-old boy on Oct. 7.

Rodriguez left her home near Converse in northeast Bexar County and sequestered the baby in a room with her 13-year-old daughter to keep the child away from the dogs.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the dogs forced their way into the room and killed the boy.

During the hearing, Rodriguez requested her $250,000 bond be reduced, but a judge denied her request.

Rodriguez is charged with injury to a child and child endangerment.

In a previous court ruling in mid-October, the judge ordered all three of Rodriguez’s dogs to be euthanized in connection with the incident.

The dogs are scheduled to be euthanized next week.

