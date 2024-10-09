Skip to main content
Clear icon
64º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

BCSO files two new charges against babysitter arrested for dog attack that killed 1-year-old

Jiryiah Johnson, 1, died Monday night from injuries; Heather Rodriguez, 36, arrested and charged on Tuesday

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Dog Attack, Crime
Booking photo for Heather Rodriguez (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has filed two new charges against the babysitter arrested after her dogs attacked her daughter and a 1-year-old boy under the woman’s care.

BCSO has charged 36-year-old Heather Rodriguez with injury to a child—reckless bodily injury and endangering a child, imminent danger—causing bodily injury, the sheriff’s office said in an email on Wednesday morning.

Recommended Videos

Rodriguez was arrested and charged on Monday with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury after two dogs in her home broke through a bedroom door and attacked her 13-year-old daughter and 1-year-old baby whom Rodriguez left with the teen.

Jiryiah Johnson died Monday night as a result of the injuries he had suffered earlier on Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed.

The charges issued on Wednesday stem from Rodriguez leaving her 13-year-old daughter alone with Johnson, BCSO said.

They follow the existing charge against Rodriguez, which was for injury to a child with intent—causing serious bodily injury.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Recommended Videos