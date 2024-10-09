BCSO files two new charges against babysitter arrested for dog attack that killed 1-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has filed two new charges against the babysitter arrested after her dogs attacked her daughter and a 1-year-old boy under the woman’s care.

BCSO has charged 36-year-old Heather Rodriguez with injury to a child—reckless bodily injury and endangering a child, imminent danger—causing bodily injury, the sheriff’s office said in an email on Wednesday morning.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged on Monday with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury after two dogs in her home broke through a bedroom door and attacked her 13-year-old daughter and 1-year-old baby whom Rodriguez left with the teen.

Jiryiah Johnson died Monday night as a result of the injuries he had suffered earlier on Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed.

The charges issued on Wednesday stem from Rodriguez leaving her 13-year-old daughter alone with Johnson, BCSO said.

They follow the existing charge against Rodriguez, which was for injury to a child with intent—causing serious bodily injury.