‘A heartbreaking scenario’: Sheriff Salazar describes mauling death of 1-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released some new details about the desperate attempt to save a one-year-old boy who was being mauled by dogs inside his babysitter’s home.

Jiryiah Johnson died Monday night as a result of the injuries he had suffered earlier on Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Johnson had been left at the Spruce Ridge Drive home of his babysitter, Heather Rodriguez, 36.

However, Rodriguez then left the baby in the care of her 13-year-old daughter.

Investigators said the two children were alone when the dogs went on the attack, following the teen from room to room as she tried to shield the baby from harm.

“She made every effort possible, even lifting that baby over her head,” Salazar said. “But my understanding is the dog climbed onto something and was able to get the baby out of her hands.”

Salazar said the dogs were able to bite through a bedroom door that they had already damaged and get to the baby.

Salazar said the 13-year-old also suffered several bites.

Photo supplied by Julian Johnson, the father of one-year-old Jiryiah, who was mauled to death by dogs. (KSAT 12 News)

“It’s a heartbreaking scenario,” Salazar said.

Rodriguez, who arrived back at the home as deputies were trying to enter it, was able to put the dogs in the backyard, Salazar said.

However, when Bexar County Animal Control officers attempted to take custody of the animals, Rodriguez attempted to intervene, Salazar said.

Salazar said at least one of the dogs has been fully surrendered to custody, while two others are being held by animal control.

Salazar said efforts are being made to have those dogs also fully surrendered.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is being held in jail on a charge of injury to a child by omission, Salazar said.

Even with the death of the baby, Salazar said, that charge most likely will not be upgraded.

However, Salazar said Rodriguez could face additional charges related to the injuries her 13-year-old daughter suffered.

“If you have a dog like that, that you know is vicious, you know is a problem, for one thing, don’t ever bring babies into the house, especially someone else’s baby,” Salazar said.

While the dogs involved in the attack and others recently have been described as pit bulls, Salazar said he doesn’t blame any one breed of dogs for the problems.

Salazar said instead that the owners who raise them often are to blame for their aggressive behavior.