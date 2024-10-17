Skip to main content
Babysitter arrested in dog attack that killed 1-year-old to have civil hearing Thursday

Jiryiah Johnson died Oct. 8 from his injuries; Heather Rodriguez, 36, arrested and charged

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Booking photo for Heather Rodriguez (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – The babysitter arrested after her dogs attacked her daughter and a 1-year-old boy under the woman’s care will be in civil court on Thursday for a dangerous dog hearing.

Thursday’s case is not the criminal case in which 36-year-old Heather Rodriguez faces multiple charges.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office filed two new charges against Rodriguez last week. She is charged with injury to a child—reckless bodily injury and endangering a child, imminent danger—causing bodily injury, the sheriff’s office said in an email on Wednesday morning.

The new charges stemmed from Rodriguez leaving her 13-year-old daughter alone with the baby, BCSO said.

On Oct. 8, one day before the new charges were filed, Rodriguez was arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury after two dogs in her home broke through a bedroom door and attacked her 13-year-old daughter and 1-year-old baby whom Rodriguez left with the teen.

The child, Jiryiah Johnson, died Oct. 8 as a result of the injuries he had suffered, the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed.

Rodriguez has not been indicted in the criminal case yet and has no upcoming court hearings until she is indicted or her attorney requests a pre-indictment hearing.

