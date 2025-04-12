Man sentenced to 21 months in prison for Boerne child endangerment case, DA’s office says

BOERNE, Texas – A man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison in connection with a Boerne child endangerment case, according to a news release from the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Jose Ramiro Monterroso Vasquez, 43, of Guatemala, was sentenced to confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, the release said. He had pleaded guilty to charges of abandoning and endangering a child and faced up to 24 months of confinement.

On Aug. 18, 2024, Boerne police officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Shady Rest Mobile Home Park in the 100 block of Clear Sky.

Officers received permission to search the residence for weapons allegedly involved in the reported disturbance when they found Vasquez’s 8-year-old daughter living in the trailer “under severely neglectful conditions,” the release said.

An investigation found the girl was living in a trailer “with no running water, faulty electrical wiring, and unsanitary conditions, including the presence of human feces and insect infestation,” the release said.

Officers found insects, including roaches, on the girl’s bedding and body, the release said. They also noted the trailer had rotten food, exposed wires and holes in the floors and walls.

City and county officials investigated the trailer home and deemed it uninhabitable, the release said. It was later removed.

The girl was initially placed in the care of a protective adult, then with family, according to the release. Vasquez is expected to be released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody upon completion of his prison sentence.

“The 21-month sentence highlights the Kendall County District Attorney’s Office’s commitment to taking offenses involving child victims with the utmost seriousness,” the release said.

