Boerne Police Department mourns loss of K-9 killed in line of duty

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne Police Department announced the loss of K-9 Chico, who was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, according to the department’s social media post.

My Boerne News reported that Chico was hit by a vehicle shortly after midnight on Thursday near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Johns Road after an officer conducted a traffic stop.

Recommended Videos

It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic loss of K-9 Chico, who was killed in the line of duty early Thursday... Posted by Boerne Police Department on Thursday, April 10, 2025

After completing his task, Chico was secured inside the patrol vehicle, but the door unexpectedly opened, allowing him to run toward the interstate. Officers later found him in a grassy median, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries, My Boerne News reported.

A table has been set up in the Boerne Police Department lobby where community members can leave cards or written messages in memory of the K-9, Boerne police said.

Read Also: