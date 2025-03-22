Man turns himself in after fleeing while being served federal warrant, ICE says

BOERNE, Texas – A man turned himself in after fleeing as federal law enforcement officials served a warrant, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Jose Alberto Bonilla-Rivas, 34, turned himself in without incident to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement San Antonio Resident Office on Saturday afternoon.

Bonilla-Rivas is currently in ICE custody pending criminal and immigration proceedings, an ICE spokesperson told KSAT.

In a 2:25 p.m. Facebook update on Saturday, the Boerne Police Department said he was in custody.

The warrant was served near Rosewood and Esser on Friday morning.

Charges are unclear at this time, but a person who identified as a family member stated that the case is related to immigration.

Boerne police and Kendall County sheriff’s deputies assisted with the search.

Read also: