Housing Authority of Bexar County seeks to fill 800 backpacks for student supplies

SAN ANTONIO – The Housing Authority of Bexar County (HABC) is commemorating its 50 years of community service by addressing a pressing need: supplying students with the essential school supplies they need to succeed.

“This milestone is about more than programs — it’s about people. From children who received their first school backpacks, to veterans who found safe housing, to single parents who pursued education while living in our communities, our history is written in their stories. Celebrating 50 years means honoring the thousands of individuals and generations of families who’ve walked through our doors and found stability and a fresh start,” said Brenda Gonzalas, Housing Authority of Bexar County marketing and social media coordinator.

As the cost of school supplies continues to strain spending budgets, the HABC is on a mission to fill 800 backpacks with the essential tools needed to help kids kick off the new school year in confidence.

The back-to-school drive runs through July 31. Donors can drop off supplies at the Housing Authority’s main office located at 1954 Houston St., Suite 104, Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays are for scheduled drop-offs only.

Donors who wish to make an online purchase can visit the Housing Authority of Bexar County’s Amazon Wish List or make a monetary donation through their Cash App account, ID name: $HABCTx

Supplies needed:

Backpacks

Water bottles

Pencils and crayons

Scissors

Rulers

Erasers

Sharpeners

Loose-leaf paper

Pocket folders (with brads)

Box of tissues

Spiral notebooks

Ballpoint pens (black or blue)

Established in 1975, the Housing Authority of Bexar County is dedicated to serving families, veterans, seniors and individuals in need of stable housing. The annual back-to-school initiative is one of many accomplishments that go beyond their core programs and services and their ongoing mission to provide affordable housing while fostering self-sufficiency, economic mobility and a thriving community for Bexar County residents.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.